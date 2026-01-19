Simone Biles Supports Jonathan Owens at Bears’ Crucial Playoff Game

As the Chicago Bears faced off against the Los Angeles Rams in a high-stakes NFC Divisional Round playoff game on January 18, 2026, one figure managed to steal the spotlight before the game even began: Simone Biles. The Olympic gymnastics icon was there to cheer on her husband, Jonathan Owens, a safety for the Bears, donning a custom-designed coat that made a powerful statement both in support of her husband and as a personal fashion statement.

Biles arrived at Soldier Field in a beige long-line coat that was anything but ordinary. Featuring bold action shots of Owens in action on the football field, the coat also showcased his surname and jersey number, 36, stitched proudly across the back. Paired with pointed boots and winter-inspired makeup, her ensemble received widespread attention from fans and commentators alike. Social media lit up with praise, with one fan calling her style “a glamorous tribute” to her husband and the team, while others couldn’t help but comment on her radiant appearance as she stood by Owens’ side on the sideline.

The Power of Support

Beyond the visual impact, Biles’ presence at the game carried a deeper meaning. The couple’s journey, which began in 2020 through the exclusive dating app Raya, has captured the attention of fans across two sports. Owens, recalling their first interaction, noted he initially didn’t recognize Biles, thinking her profile might be fake because of her large Instagram following. Their connection blossomed during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Biles making frequent trips to Houston to visit Owens despite the challenges posed by lockdowns.

The couple’s bond culminated in a 2023 wedding, blending their extraordinary athletic careers into a partnership that has captivated fans of both gymnastics and football. The couple also recently celebrated the completion of their dream home in Houston, Texas, in late 2025, marking another milestone in their shared life.

Owens’ career in the NFL has been marked by perseverance and adaptability. After entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018, he spent time with the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans before joining the Green Bay Packers for a season in 2023. In 2024, he signed with the Bears, where he has become a key part of the team’s defense. Over his eight-year career, Owens has accumulated 295 tackles, 10 passes defended, two sacks, and a defensive touchdown. This season, he made a significant impact with 19 tackles across 17 games, helping the Bears reach the postseason.

In their recent wild-card game against the Green Bay Packers, Owens played a critical role in the team’s victory, including a key tackle that helped secure the win. As the Bears aimed for their first NFC Championship appearance since 2010, every move on the field carried weight, and with Biles cheering from the sidelines, Owens had an extra dose of motivation. Sports commentators noted that the Bears were hoping to channel Biles’ competitive spirit as they pushed toward postseason glory.

Greatness on the Sidelines

Biles’ presence at Soldier Field was not just a personal gesture of support for Owens but also a motivational boost for the Bears as they battled the Rams for a coveted NFC Championship spot. Having witnessed Biles’ unparalleled success in gymnastics—11 Olympic medals, including seven gold, and 30 World Championship medals, with 23 gold—Owens and the Bears’ squad were undoubtedly inspired by the champion athlete cheering them on from the sidelines.

As the game progressed, with both teams locked in an intense contest, the outcome remained uncertain. However, one thing was clear: Biles’ impact on Soldier Field was undeniable. Whether through her stunning game-day fashion or her unwavering belief in Owens, Biles continued to demonstrate that greatness transcends sports. For the Bears, her support served as a reminder that with a true champion in their corner, they could reach for the stars.

With the playoff journey still unfolding, all eyes will remain on Jonathan Owens and his world-class supporter. For now, Chicago fans can take pride in knowing that their team is not just playing for a championship but playing with the heart and encouragement of a true sports icon by their side.