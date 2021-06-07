Simone Biles sends out a message wearing a glittering leotard with a goat on it.

Simone Biles has returned, and it’s not just because of her incredible gymnastics skills.

The reigning world and Olympic champion is competing in the US Classic in Indianapolis, her first competition in 18 months, and made headlines on Saturday when she nailed a Yurchenko double pike vault, a feat previously only accomplished by men.

The 24-year-old is now the center of attention because to her bright leotard, which features a goat on the back.

The diamond picture, of course, is a play on the term GOAT, which stands for Greatest Of All Time.

Biles is the most decorated American gymnast in history, with five Olympic and 25 World Championship medals to her name, thus no one can deny her claim to the GOAT label.

Do you want a glittering white and orange leotard like the one worn by the record-breaking champion? GK Gymnastics has an approved duplicate based on Biles’ most recent look.

The ombre racerback boasts a multi-colored diamante starburst pattern, but no goat — that honor belongs to Biles.

Biles was set to retire last year (24 is a ripe old age in the world of competitive gymnastics), but after the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo were postponed, she pledged to compete for another year.

Even after an 18-month hiatus owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Biles appears to be in peak form. We can’t wait to watch how she performs in Japan, as well as what she wears.