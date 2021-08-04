Simone Biles reveals that she credits a secret training gym in Japan for helping her overcome mental issues.

Simone Biles, an American gymnast, said on Wednesday that she trained in a Japanese gym to assist her overcome mental obstacles that kept her from competing in the Tokyo Olympics last week.

Biles stated that she attended Juntendo University, as GymCastic initially reported on Twitter.

Biles withdrew from the team competition last week after her first run, claiming that mental health difficulties had caused her to lose her mind. She sat out the team and all-around competitions, then the individual events, before bouncing back with a bronze medal on the balancing beam to round out the week’s action.

Biles, 24, expressed her gratitude to the institution for allowing her to resume her workout routine.

“I’ll be eternally grateful to Junetendo [heart emoji]for allowing me to practice separately in order to reclaim my skills. Biles tweeted, “The Japanese are some of, if not the loveliest people I’ve ever encountered.”

