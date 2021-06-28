Simone Biles qualifies for the Tokyo Olympics and wins the US Team Trials.

As a teen, Simone Biles won four gold medals and a bronze medal in the 2016 Olympics, but she’s now a “old lady” headed into the Tokyo Summer Games. Biles, 24, was nominated to the USA Gymnastics 2020 Olympic team, which will compete in next month’s Games in Tokyo.

The following four ladies have been named to the United States Women’s Gymnastics team:

Simone Biles is a gymnast from the United States. Jordan, Sunisa Lee Chiles Grace McCallum is a British actress.

Mykayla Skinner and Jade Carey are the alternates.

Those are memories that will endure a lifetime.

Congratulations to the women who have qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games as members of @TeamUSA!

Jordan Simone Biles Chiles Suni Lee is a model and actress. Grace McCallum is a British actress.

MyKayla Skinner Jade Carey pic.twitter.com/lTtbsNPQxf

â€“ June 28, 2021, USA Gymnastics (@USAGym)

At the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in St. Louis, Missouri, this weekend, Biles earned enough all-around points to make the team. Despite faulting on the beam, which she knew would be a setback, she knew this.

Biles and Lee were automatic selections for the team with the top Trials scores, while the rest was determined by a three-person selection committee.

After the first night of routines, Biles had a score of 60.565, which was already way ahead of Lee (57.666), Jordan Chiles (57.132) and Mykayla Skinner (56.598).

Among the feats achieved by Biles on Friday night was her double-double “Biles” dismount from the beam, which landed her a 15.133 score. This was different from the Yurchenko double-pike vault from a month ago that also garnered the famed gymnast another top score.

Biles won five overall medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Olympicsâ€”four gold and one bronze. She has only gotten better in the past Olympic quad-plus-one, with new moves getting named after her, and only she can do.

Olympic teams had consisted of five competing members through the 2016 Rio Games, with the U.S. team being called the “Final Five.”