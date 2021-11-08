Simone Biles is taking a break from gymnastics in order to figure out what she wants to do with her life.

Simone Biles will be retiring from the sport that she helped to revolutionize.

Biles described her Gold Over America Tour exhibition, which focuses on physical and emotional wellness, in an interview with the Associated Press. She also discussed her future in the sport, stating that she will be taking a break after the tour is over.

“I know there are other things and alternative pathways out there if I walk away from the sport,” Biles added. “It’s about figuring out what I actually want to do,” she says. She also stated that she does not know if the break will be temporary or permanent. Meanwhile, she intends to use the sabbatical to promote mindfulness and mental health.

After a traumatic experience in the Tokyo Olympics, where she suffered “the twisties,” a condition in which gymnasts are unable to connect their mind and body, she has finally revealed herself. Gymnastics in such a state has the potential to cause serious damage.

“It was really scary [at the time],” Biles told the Associated Press. “‘Hey, enough is enough, you’ve got to go get help,’ [my body]said.” Her withdrawal from team competition was due to the conflict, though she did win a bronze medal on balancing beam on the penultimate day of competition. She recently testified before Congress about former Team USA doctor Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse of her and at least 70 other gymnasts.

On December 4, the Gold Over America Tour will come to a close with a live-streamed concert.

During the tour, which Biles headlined in the autumn, there is a video interlude in which she gives advise to the audience, which is mostly made up of young women, on how to deal with adversity.

“Regroup, reset,” she repeats, and everything will be alright.

Biles’ decision to withdraw from team competition sparked a flurry of conversation about the need of good mental health for everyone, not just athletes.

Biles returned home with something more priceless than a clutch of gold, as she did following her stunning performance in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, namely a clean mental slate.

It also helped to have a post-Olympic tour to lead. Biles never contemplated abandoning the project. She was in desperate need of the trip, which had just ended.