Simone Biles has a chance to earn $165,000 at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Simone Biles might walk away from the Tokyo Olympics with not only gold medals but also a sizable monetary prize.

At the 2016 Rio Olympics, Biles won four gold medals — team, all-around, vault, and floor — and one bronze. According to USA Today, the 24-year-old athlete, who is the most decorated gymnast in World Championships history, is the favorite to win gold in four individual events in Tokyo and might add another if the United States wins the team competition.

According to Cosmopolitan, Biles may earn at least $165,000 if she repeats her Rio achievement in the Tokyo Olympics. However, if the Ohio native wins gold in all five of the events in which she is favored, she may earn as much as $187,500.

The United States Olympic Committee (USOC) offers bonus bonuses to American Olympians who place on the podium. Athletes will receive $37,500 for each gold medal won at the Olympic Games, $22,500 for silver, and $15,000 for bronze, according to the organization’s website.

According to CNBC, if the athlete’s gross income is less than $1 million, the bonus payout will be tax-free.

Prior to the increase in 2017, a gold medal was worth $25,000, a silver was worth $15,000, and a bronze was worth $10,000, therefore Biles could have earned $110,000 for her performance in Rio.

This, however, is only a small part of Biles’ net worth, which is believed to be $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Over the years, Biles has supplemented her gymnastics revenue with endorsement partnerships. She announced in April that she was leaving Nike to join Athleta, Gap’s female-focused fitness brand, where she will create items and capsule collections.

According to Cosmopolitan, she’s also teamed with SK-II, Hershey’s, Uber Eats, Candid Dental, Kellogg’s, Mattress Firm, and Beats by Dre. With GK Elite, Biles offers a line of leotards and gymnastics equipment.

Meanwhile, Biles’ Instagram account has over 4.4 million followers, implying that she might make a lot of money through sponsored postings on the platform.

The Olympic women’s gymnastics team competition will begin at 7 p.m. EDT Sunday, with the team finals following at 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday.

The Olympic women's gymnastics team competition will begin at 7 p.m. EDT Sunday, with the team finals following at 8 p.m. EDT Tuesday.

The qualifying round for the individual events will begin at 6 a.m. EDT on July 29, while the women's all-around will begin at 8 p.m. EDT on July 29. Finals of the vault, floor, balancing beam, and uneven bars events.