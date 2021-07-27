Simone Biles Discusses Her Withdrawal From the Olympics, Claiming That Being the Head Star Isn’t an Easy Feat

Simone Biles, a renowned gymnast from the United States, withdrew from the team competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Tuesday due to a mental health issue.

Following the revelation that she had to withdraw from the event due to “a medical concern,” Biles, 24, spoke out about her decision.

Biles told TODAY, “Physically, I feel terrific, I’m in form.” “Emotionally, it fluctuates depending on the time and situation. Coming to the Olympics and being the main attraction is no easy task, so we’re just taking it one day at a time and seeing what happens.”

Biles went out with team doctor Marcia Faustin and then exited the arena after adjusting her vault mid-flight. She planned to attempt an Amanar vault, which consists of a roundoff back handspring on the table and two and a half twists in the air. According to ESPN, Biles only performed one and a half twists.

Biles’ participation in the individual women’s gymnastics event on Thursday, where she is the defending champion, is uncertain.

“We’re just going to take it day by day and see what happens,” Biles added.

This is a developing story that will be updated as additional details become available.