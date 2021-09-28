Simone Biles’ Defiant Reaction to Larry Nassar’s Abuse and Her Decision to Retire from Gymnastics.

Simone Biles has spoken out again again about the sexual assault she and other gymnasts endured at the hands of former team doctor Larry Nassar, and how it influenced her decision to withdraw from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic team competition.

“If you looked at all I’ve gone through for the previous seven years, I should have never made another Olympic team,” Biles, 24, said in an interview with New York Magazine.

“I should have quit when Larry Nassar was in the media for two years, far before Tokyo.

“However, I was not about to let him take something I’d toiled for since I was six years old. I wasn’t going to let him take away my happiness. So I pushed through it as long as my mind and body would allow.”

After been charged by more than 300 women, Nassar, a former team doctor for the US women’s national gymnastics team, is currently serving a 40 to 175-year prison term for seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Biles was one of the women who spoke up about the harassment, writing a message on Twitter.

“I’ve felt a bit damaged, and the more I attempt to shut off the voice in my head, the louder it screams,” she wrote in 2018, two years after news of Nassar’s assault first leaked.

“I’m no longer hesitant to relate my tale. I, too, am one among the numerous survivors of Larry Nassar’s sexual abuse.”

#MeToo feelings… pic.twitter.com/ICiu0FCa0n

January 15, 2018 — Simone Biles (@Simone Biles)

“I have promised myself that my tale will be far larger than this, and I promise all of you that I will never give up,” she said at the end of her statement, refusing to let this chapter define her.

“Every time I enter into the gym, I shall compete with all of my heart and soul. I’m addicted to this activity and have never given up.

“I will not allow one man, or others who helped him, to steal my love and joy.”

Biles has now gone on to become the greatest gymnast of all time, with 32 Olympic and World Championship medals and four gymnastic components named after her. This is a condensed version of the information.