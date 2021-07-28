Simone Biles Declared Herself the All-Time Greatest. Is she the one?

Simone Biles, the Olympic gymnast, earned international headlines this week in ways she probably never expected during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. Or perhaps she did.

Biles told officials that she would no longer compete for a gold medal as the American women’s gymnastics team began competition in the team finals in Tokyo on Wednesday. Despite the fact that the remaining three team members went on to win silver, the focus was on Biles’ absence rather than her team’s success.

The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) squad took gold by over three-and-a-half points over the American team. The Russians said they could have won regardless of whether Biles was in charge of the American team.

Biles, 24, said she withdrew from the finals to safeguard her mental health, despite riding a wave of enthusiasm to Tokyo, dubbing herself the “Greatest of All Time,” or G.O.A.T.

Biles donned a leotard with a sequin-outlined “goat” during the Team Trials in Fort Worth, Texas, last month. Her right shoulder and the middle of her back were covered in “goats.”

Twitter unveiled an emoji in honor of Biles just before the start of the Tokyo Olympics. It was a goat with a gold medal around its neck floating through the air.

Biles claimed to be the GOAT heading into the Tokyo Olympics, and she stated she was ready to give it her all despite the pressure she has been under with everyone striving for her.

However, the pressure began to build more than five years ago. Biles could not specify what “mental health” concerns she had following her Tokyo withdrawal, although the indicators had been present for years.

Former team doctor Larry Nasser was found to have sexually molested several children and young women in the program shortly after the USA gymnasts returned from their successes in Rio. It was discovered that the Karolyis, who were famous trainers of Nadia Comaneci and later the Americans, had rigorous training at their Texas estate.

Biles admitted to being hungry at the Texas camp, even breaking into the cafeteria and smuggling food back to her bed under her hoodie. She didn’t like being hungry as she did when she was a poor youngster forced to pour water. This is a condensed version of the information.