Simone Biles’ decision to withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics due to mental health issues is supported by Paul Pogba.

Paul Pogba, a Manchester United midfielder, stepped out in support of Simone Biles, who withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics 2020 to focus on her mental health.

Biles, who earned a silver medal in the Women’s artistic team all-around at the Tokyo Olympics, said on Thursday that she would not compete in the individual all-around competition. She had previously pulled out of the remaining team events, winning plaudits from other elite athletes for prioritizing her health over the pressures of the Summer Olympics.

Pogba, who was one of several celebrities who applauded Biles’ decision, praised her on Twitter on Wednesday, dubbing her the “Goat” (Greatest of All-Time).

“An indisputable moment of strength from @simone biles. The physical element of health is always the focus, but the mental aspect is equally vital. You will thrive in life if you take care of both! On his official Twitter account, Pogba said, “#SimoneBiles GOAT.”

“Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games following a second medical evaluation in order to focus on her mental health. We totally endorse Simone’s decision and congratulate her on her bravery in putting her health first. Her bravery exemplifies why she is such a role model for so many,” USA Gymnastics stated in a statement on Wednesday.

Biles is the most decorated American gymnast, having won 27 gold medals in total, including four at the Olympics. She is widely considered as one of the greatest and most dominant gymnasts of all time. Biles was barely 19 years old when she made her Olympic debut in Rio de Janeiro in 2016. She won four gold medals and one bronze medal in the competition.

The young gymnast also holds the record for most World medals (25) and World gold medals (19), having eclipsed Vitaly Scherbo’s 23 World medals by winning her 24th and 25th, both gold, at the 2019 competition in Stuttgart.

The Tokyo Games were supposed to take place in 2020. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the multi-nation tournament was postponed by a year.