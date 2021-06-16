Simon Zebo is still a wonderful option for Ireland, but he needs to show his worth – Andy Farrell is a British actor.

Simon Zebo is still a “wonderful option” for Ireland, according to Andy Farrell, but he needs to show himself with Munster next season before being considered for an international return.

Zebo is set to return to the national team after agreeing to return to his hometown region after three years with Racing 92 in France.

Farrell chose not to include the former British and Irish Lion in his 37-man squad for the Tests against Japan and the United States in Dublin next month.

Zebo scored off the bench in Racing’s Top 14 play-off win over Stade Francais last weekend, setting up a semi-final clash with Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle, and has six tries in 13 appearances this season.

Farrell is keeping a tight eye on the 31-year-old back, who received the last of his 35 Ireland caps in June 2017 and offered injury cover during the Lions’ 2013 tour of Australia.

“If he keeps playing as he did against Stade Francais the other week, when he came on to that line and passed the ball out of the back of his hands,” coach Farrell stated.

“I’m guessing he’s not that old either. He hasn’t had much of an opportunity, and has recently come off the bench. I’ve been watching all of his games since he got some playing action over the weekend.

“He’s doing well; he’s in a major semi-final this weekend. Will they make it to the final? Is he going to miss some time with us?

“There are other lads who have played in and around Ireland throughout the last season who deserve a shot to be in our group.

“We’ll see how keen Zeebs is to start the season well, how good a pre-season he has, and how much he settles in as quickly as possible when he returns to Munster in pre-season.

“He’ll be a tremendous option because his passing game and left-footed kicking game are both right where they should be.”

On Saturday, Ireland will play Japan at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (This is a brief piece.)