Simon Jordan makes a dig at Manchester City by comparing them to Liverpool.

Simon Jordan, the former chairman of Crystal Palace and a TalkSport broadcaster, has slammed Manchester City after Pep Guardiola encouraged fans to attend their match against Southampton this weekend.

On Wednesday night, City defeated RB Leipzig 6-3 in their first Champions League group stage encounter, but the Etihad was nearly empty.

“I’d like more people to come on Saturday,” Guardiola remarked after the game. We’ll be exhausted. Southampton is a really dangerous place. I encourage everyone from our team to come watch our game at 3 p.m.”

The official attendance at the Etihad Stadium was 38,062, and the commentator slammed City, claiming that Manchester United and Liverpool would not have to appeal for more fans to come.

Jordan commented on talkSPORT, “I thought major clubs filled stadiums.” “You have to ask yourself why there are 20% fewer fans for a Champions League game than for the first game of the season.

“It could be that there is a general feeling of dissatisfaction with UEFA that has existed for some years since we’ve seen City fans, I believe, turn their backs during the UEFA Champions League theme in the past.

“Whether it’s because they can’t win it or because they believe they’ve been treated unfairly by UEFA, I believe it’s a combination of the two.

“In terms of stadium filling, I don’t think you need to hear Liverpool managers yelling at their players to fill stadiums. Manchester United does not have to shout out to fill their stadiums, I don’t believe you hear that.”

Liverpool, on the other hand, defeated AC Milan 3-2 in their first Champions League group stage match.

After the game, Milan players praised the atmosphere, which was witnessed by a sold-out Anfield.

“It was wonderful, and the atmosphere here is incredible,” Brahim Diaz, a former Manchester City midfielder, said in his post-match interview.

“But right now, all I can think about is the game, and I’m not happy because we lost.” I’m pleased for the team because we played well, but I’m not pleased with the result.”