Simon Jordan delivers a harsh verdict on Farhad Moshiri in a blistering message to Everton’s owner.

Everton’s ownership under Farhad Moshiri has been slammed by former Premier League chairman Simon Jordan.

Following the team’s recent results, Everton confirmed late Sunday evening that director of football Marcel Brands has departed the club.

In May 2018, Moshiri, who took over the Blues in February 2016, named Brands as Walsh’s replacement.

Jordan, on the other hand, argues that it is not Brands who is to blame for Everton’s current woes.

Moshiri is the problem with Everton Football Club, according to the former Crystal Palace owner.

“I believe Moshiri has spent money, but I’m not sure he has spent as much as people believe because there is a difference between the net and gross spend.”

“However, I believe Moshiri is unfit to lead Everton Football Club.”

“I know Benitez is capable of doing a good job, but who in their right mind would bring Benitez to Everton?” “You’re reading the room incorrectly.”

In the aftermath of Everton’s recent defeat to Liverpool, the club’s owner issued a message to the same radio station to reinforce his support for Benitez.

During Brands’ three years at Everton, he signed 26 players for a total value of slightly under £300 million, with his transfer record showing mixed results.

Jordan, on the other hand, thinks that the club’s troubles are more widespread, and calls Moshiri’s tenure so far “a waste of time.”

“Which aspect of Moshiri’s Everton ownership is good?” he inquired.

“You don’t have any youth development policies, no management policies, no Director of Football policies, and no finance policies.”

“They’re going to be sanctioned by Financial Fair Play because their spending habit is causing them to break the rules left, right, and center.”

“Which aspect of this is a success story for a man who has made a billion pounds in other fields?”

It’s not only moving in the wrong direction with Moshiri’s money, but it’s also going in the wrong direction with Everton fans’ time and money because it’s their football club,” Jordan added.

“They won’t be relegated because they have too much quality, so that’s not a factor – but what a waste of time the last four years have been.””

