Simon Gauge is ecstatic to have been named the new chairman of Rochdale.

Rochdale have announced that Simon Gauge has been elected as the club’s new chairman.

Gauge joined the club’s board of directors on June 8 alongside Jamie Sarsfield and Richard Knight, and he has now been confirmed as chairman after all three completed the EFL examinations to be confirmed as club directors.

“As a supporter and season card holder, I was incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to, firstly, become a new director with Jamie Sarsfield and Richard Knight, and then to be nominated as chairman by my fellow directors,” Gauge said on the club’s website.

“It is a privilege and an honour to be given the opportunity to have a positive impact on the club.”

“We have also decided to hold another EGM to obtain authorization for a share issue,” he added. This will be a significant departure from the previous set of resolutions presented at the EGM.

“The terms of this issue will be very clearly laid out, and it will provide directors, existing shareholders, season ticket holders, and all supporters with the opportunity to purchase shares in the club, cementing our position as one of the few fan-owned clubs in the EFL while also raising much-needed funds.

“If we can achieve the above, we will be in an excellent position to stabilize the club and go on with our objective to become a self-sustaining League One team with aspirations of promotion to the Championship.”

After missing out on League One safety by a point, Dale will begin next season in Sky Bet League Two.