Simon Claisse will resign as clerk of Cheltenham later this year.

Simon Claisse, the clerk of Cheltenham Town Council, will retire at the end of 2021.

Claisse started working at the track in 1999 and has already overseen 20 Cheltenham Festivals, including the eras of famous horses like Best Mate, Kauto Star, Denman, Istabraq, and Sprinter Sacre.

Claisse was also a member of the judging panel for the annual McCoys awards and was influential in the establishment of the Tattersalls Cheltenham Bloodstock sales and the Jockey Club South West syndicate.

Claisse will continue in his job until the October meeting at Cheltenham, after which he will stand down before the end of the calendar year.

“By the time our new season begins in October, I will have worked for the Jockey Club for 32 very fulfilling and rewarding years, including over two decades at Cheltenham, where it has been an honor and a privilege to play a part in the development and on-going success of the racecourse, particularly the Festival,” he said.

“I have been fortunate to have had the support of outstanding colleagues and teams throughout my racing career, who, along with the horsemen, have been crucial in our and jump racing’s success over the past two decades.”

Nicky Henderson, a six-time champion trainer, paid tribute to Claisse’s exploits on the track.

“In my entire training career, I’ve only known two clerks of the course at Cheltenham, Philip Arkwright and Simon Claisse,” he explained.

“Life as a clerk of the course is never easy – and Simon has done an outstanding job since taking over from Philip.

“Simon has had to make difficult decisions in hundreds of meetings and numerous Festivals, and he has done an outstanding job – you can never please everyone all of the time, since everyone will have a different perspective.

“In his work, Simon has always exhibited the two most vital qualities: he has always been very helpful and always truthful.

"It's been a pleasure dealing with him, and I wish him well.