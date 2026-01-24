Simo Valakari’s Meditation Regimen Propels St Johnstone’s Push for Promotion

St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari has revealed how his unconventional approach to coaching, including daily meditation, is playing a key role in the club’s strong push for promotion this season. While many may associate top football managers with constant tactical analysis, Valakari insists his focus is on simplicity and balance, both on and off the pitch.

Meditation for Mental Strength

Valakari, who is leading St Johnstone’s charge for the Scottish Championship title, emphasizes the importance of breathing exercises, which he practices morning and night. “My meditation isn’t a ritual; it’s all about breathing because that’s the energy,” he explained. The former Motherwell and Finland midfielder believes that this practice helps him maintain the energy required to motivate his players each day. As the Championship battle intensifies, Valakari’s meditation could be the secret to sustaining the club’s momentum.

He further explained the benefits: “I tell my players to remember to breathe when the pressure is on. Your body knows you’re in a secure place when you do.” For Valakari, it’s about keeping the game—and life—simple. “Football is a simple game. It’s the same in life. If you breathe, relax your body, and get enough rest, then you’re stronger the next day. Everything seems more solvable,” he added.

Not only does this routine help him personally recharge, but it also shapes his coaching philosophy. Valakari avoids over-complicating the game and instead prioritizes human connections, both with his players and the fans. “The relationship with players is most important,” he said. “Players are fit and know how to kick the ball; the difference comes in how they connect with each other and their environment.”

With St Johnstone currently halfway through a demanding Championship season, Valakari has been impressed with the progress made so far but is quick to remind that the journey is far from complete. “We are further on than I expected at this stage, but we’re still not close to where we want to be,” he said. The team faces all opponents both home and away, making it a true test of consistency and resilience.

Valakari has a wealth of experience from his time coaching in Finland, Latvia, and Norway, where he has won multiple domestic titles, including the Finnish top tier with SJK. Yet he admits that the job at McDiarmid Park is the biggest challenge of his career. “Getting the confidence from the owners to build the club from scratch and feeling the history, the size of the club, the stadium, the fans—it’s definitely the biggest,” he said.

His long-term vision for St Johnstone includes building a team that not only competes at the highest level but also establishes a clear identity, with aspirations for European competition and consistent cup runs. “I’d like to think I will be here a long time,” Valakari said. “I feel a huge responsibility to bring the best for them. They deserve the best.”

After a devastating relegation at the end of last season, Valakari is determined to right the wrongs and return the club to the Premiership. Despite the pain of last year’s relegation—highlighted by a loss to rivals Dundee—he has used the setback as fuel for the current season’s success. “It hurt me so deep,” he recalled. “But we worked so hard in those three days to make plans for the new season.” The club’s swift action in preseason and player recruitment has set the stage for the current success, and Valakari is confident they can maintain their upward trajectory.

With the January transfer window approaching, Valakari is looking to strengthen the squad further to maintain the promotion charge. However, he is also aware of the interest in his top players, including Josh McPake and Jamie Gullan, who have been instrumental in the team’s progress. “If there’s interest in our players, it tells us that we’ve been good as a team,” Valakari said. “But we need to make decisions based on what’s best for the club.”

Despite the challenges ahead, Valakari remains focused on one thing: delivering the energy and passion required to take St Johnstone back to the top. “You need to enjoy the moment to be your best,” he concluded, setting the tone for a season that promises both triumphs and challenges.