Simeone joins a stellar cast at the helm of a top-tier club for the first time in a decade or more.

On Thursday, Diego Simeone will mark ten years in command of Atletico Madrid, an increasingly rare achievement in the frenetic world of top-flight management.

Given Atletico’s track record prior to the Argentine’s arrival in 2011, the achievement is even more astounding. Jesus Gil, the previous owner of the Spanish team, went through 37 coaches during his 16 years in command.

Simeone has awoken a sleeping giant to upset Real Madrid and Barcelona’s domestic duopoly, leading Atletico to two league titles, two Europa Leagues, and a Copa del Rey, as well as two appearances in the Champions League final.

AFP Sports has identified five other managers who have worked at the same club for at least ten years.

“I am not an extraterrestrial,” Roux said of his second stint in the Auxerre dugout, which lasted from 1964 to 2000.

Roux transformed Auxerre into a dominant force in French football, winning the Ligue 1 title in 1995/96. He was also known for fostering the careers of young players such as Eric Cantona and Basile Boli, and would later lament how managers have become more disposable in the modern game.

“Clubs don’t give folks enough time to build something. The management is gone as soon as the first bad wind blows.” Ferguson’s tenure at Old Trafford got off to a shaky start, and he could have been fired without winning a trophy if it hadn’t been for an FA Cup third-round victory over Nottingham Forest in January 1990, which served as the springboard for decades of success.

Ferguson would go on to win 13 Premier League titles as United became the dominant force in English football, knocking Liverpool “off their perch” as the club with the most English league titles, in Ferguson’s own words.

Ferguson had to wait longer for European success, but in 1998/99, as part of a historic treble, he eventually won the Champions League, which he repeated in 2008.

He attributes his longevity in one of football’s most stressful occupations to pacing himself as he grew older.

“I wanted to be in command of everything when I was younger. I aspired to be the ruler of the entire world “‘I told The Sun,’ he said.

“It is only as you grow older that you realize it is not worth it, and you must trust those around you. I wanted the guys to realize that I was still as energetic as before.” Rehhagel transformed Werder Bremen into serious title challengers, winning two Bundesliga titles in the process. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.