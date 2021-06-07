Sign of St. Mirren After capturing Greg Kiltie and Curtis Main, Scott Tanser moved quickly.

On Monday, St Mirren completed a hat-trick of signings by adding Scott Tanser to the club’s previous signings of Greg Kiltie and Curtis Main.

Tanser, a 26-year-old left-back who chose to leave St Johnstone, has signed a one-year contract with the option of a second year.

Kiltie, 24, opted to leave Kilmarnock last week following their relegation to the Championship after a 12-year relationship with the Ayrshire club.

Main, a former Motherwell and Aberdeen striker, left Pittodrie in January after signing a short-term contract with Shrewsbury Town.

But he’s back in Scotland today, having signed a two-year agreement with the Buddies with Kiltie.

“Greg is a tremendously good young player,” said manager Jim Goodwin, who had previously recruited Motherwell defender Charles Dunne to his squad for next season. To be absolutely honest, he has had a fantastic season in a Kilmarnock team that has suffered.

“When he receives the ball, he is very creative, direct, and positive in his mentality. He wants to go forward, he wants to get shots off, and he tries to generate fantastic goal-scoring possibilities for his teammates.

“It’s another good character, and we have wonderful references on him; by all accounts, he’s a pleasure to deal with, so I’m looking forward to seeing him and working closely with him as soon as pre-season begins next week.

“He’ll not just assist goals, but he’ll also hopefully score a few himself. We witnessed that up up and personal in previous games, where I thought he was outstanding against us.

“Curtis is a muscular, muscular centre-forward who will be a fantastic addition to the group, giving me four excellent strikers to pick from in addition to Eamonn Brophy, Kristian Dennis, and Lee Erwin.

“I’m overjoyed to have Curtis here. He has the proper personality for us, the proper temperament, and is a true leader both on and off the field.

“I’m just relieved we were able to get it done.” to be truthful.”

