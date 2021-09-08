Shoppers in the United Kingdom face shortages of milk and water.

Satyan Patel’s convenience store in central London is severely short in water and soft drinks as a result of supply chain issues brought on by Brexit and the epidemic.

“I ran out of Coca-Cola last week. “It’s been three weeks since I’ve had enormous bottles of Evian,” Patel explained.

“There is no business without products. Nobody is going to come inside the shop if the shelves are empty like this,” he remarked.

In the UK, a variety of enterprises have been affected by shortages for several months, ranging from McDonald’s milkshakes to a pub chain’s beer to Ikea’s mattresses.

However, even essential items such as water and milk are running out of stock at UK supermarkets and grocery stores.

The worldwide supply chain has been seriously interrupted by the coronavirus outbreak, but Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union late last year has compounded the problem in the United Kingdom.

Regulations making it more difficult to hire EU nationals have left haulage companies with a severe lack of lorry drivers, preventing merchandise from being transported to stores.

During the lockdown, many people who returned to their home nations from Britain did not return.

The Co-op, a cooperative grocery chain, said its deliveries had been “affected by some spotty distribution,” but that it was working with suppliers to promptly restock.

“To keep depots running to capacity and retailers filled as rapidly as possible,” the organization claimed it was hiring 3,000 temporary workers.

According to recent estimates, the United Kingdom is currently short 100,000 lorry drivers.

“We had previously chosen to limit our stock due to Covid… but now we’re having trouble getting other products because they’re simply not available,” Patel explained.

The soft drinks aisle at a supermarket near his store was a little short on bottles and cans, but the rest of the shelves were stocked.

However, Toma, a 22-year-old sales assistant, described the situation as dire.

“We don’t have any stock, and we don’t have anything in our warehouse,” Toma, who didn’t want to disclose her last name, added.

She stated, “We have gaps everywhere.” “At times, we only get a limited amount of money” (of some products). We don’t even have access to water.”

The shortages began when the pandemic struck and worsened after Brexit took effect on January 1, according to Toma.

Some clients complain to grocery employees and “blame us,” she continued.

Water bottles were scarce and milk was missing from shelves at another big store in southeast London.

