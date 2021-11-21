‘Shooting Bambi,’ says Jamie Redknapp, referring to Manchester United as “diabolical.”

Jamie Redknapp, a former Liverpool midfielder, feels Manchester United will have to wait a long time to win the Premier League again as the club tries to recover its identity following the resignation of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The last time United won the Premier League was in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season at Old Trafford, in 2012/13.

Since then, the Red Devils have been rapidly deteriorating, reaching a new low with a 4-1 loss to Watford, which has left Solskjaer with no way back at the club.

United have already missed out on one huge name in their search for a new manager: Antonio Conte.

Many have suggested that United should have fired Solskjaer weeks ago and signed the Italian before Tottenham Hotspur, an argument that has split Gary Neville and Micah Richards.

Conte was never going to come to Manchester United, and the board was never going to appoint him, according to Neville.

“Whether you agree or disagree, I don’t believe he would have been a good fit, and there isn’t an absolutely ideal fit available right now.”

“I don’t agree why he [Neville] wouldn’t go for Conte,” Richards said. He’s a winner on a regular basis. He’s won the trophy in prior seasons in several nations, and we talk about bringing Manchester United ideals to the United States. Forget about the ideals for a while; it’s all about the games.” In response to Solskjaer’s dismissal, Redknapp believes United made the wrong decision from the start and have now been made to pay for it.

The ex-Liverpool midfielder has compared United’s dismissal of the Norwegian to’shooting Bambi,’ emphasizing that the Red Devils face a lengthy road back to the top of English football.

“You have a manager who has managed at Molde and Cardiff, at one of the biggest clubs in the world, and you have a manager who has managed at Liverpool (Klopp), Manchester City (Guardiola), Chelsea (Tuchel), and you have a manager who has managed at Molde and Cardiff, at one of the biggest clubs in the world, it isn’t right.” In the critical moments, you’re virtually fighting with one hand behind your back, and I never felt he was the right fit,” he told Sky Sports.

“I predicted that would happen at the time. ”

“The summary comes to an end.”