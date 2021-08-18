Shohei Ohtani, MLB’s Most Valuable Player, Is A Massive Bargain On His 2021 Contract and Salary.

Shohei Ohtani is on his path to becoming the American League MVP in 2021. Because of his brilliance as both a pitcher and a hitter, the Los Angeles Angels star has been the top player in MLB by almost every statistical measure.

Despite the fact that Ohtani leads the majors in home runs, extra-base hits, and WAR (wins above replacement) — in addition to being an All-Star pitcher — his worth off the field may match his on-field performance.

Ohtani is bringing in more baseball fans than any other player, and he’s doing so as MLB’s best value. According to Spotrac, Ohtani is being paid less than 303 players for the 2021 MLB season, with a salary of $3 million.

The Angels have signed the Japanese two-way superstar to a two-year, $8.5 million contract. In 2023, he will be eligible for arbitration and will be free to sign with another team before the 2024 season.

Because Ohtani signed with the Angels before turning 25, MLB regulations bind him to the franchise for six years, the first three of which he will be paid the league minimum pay. There would have been no limit to the value of Ohtani’s possible deal if he had waited two more years to leave Japan.

Ohtani could have gotten a $200 million contract in free agency when he first came to MLB in 2017. Instead, he was paid a $2.3 million signing bonus and a total salary of $1.454 million from 2018 to 2020.

Mike Trout of the Angels leads all position players in salaries with $37.1 million. Anthony Rendon is in the second year of a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani has played in more games this season than both Trout and Rendon combined, putting the Angels in contention despite a slew of injuries and a shoddy roster.

According to Spotrac, Los Angeles has the seventh-highest payroll in MLB, at $180.6 million. The Angels would be paying their players more than any other AL team if Ohtani’s salary was equal to his output.

The financial perks of Ohtani’s superstardom aren’t limited to Los Angeles. The 27-year-old looks to be responsible for a considerable boost in the number of Angels supporters attending games.

Baseball Prospectus found shortly after the All-Star break that games with Ohtani as the starting pitcher drew an average of 3,800 more fans than previous Angels games. When you look at the numbers from Ohtani's most recent road shows, it's evident that.