Shohei Ohtani is a Japanese baseball player who is battling racism as well as hitting and pitching.

Shohei Ohtani has mastered pitching and hitting in the Major Leagues, but he is regrettably also dealing with another issue.

When Detroit Tigers color commentator Jack Morris assumed a fake-Japanese accent as Ohtani came to bat in the top of the sixth inning of their game Tuesday in Detroit, the Los Angeles Angels star was once again the target of prejudice.

During his transformative 2021 season, the 27-year-old has displayed one of the rarest skill sets in Major League Baseball as a true two-way standout. He has the most home runs (39), extra-base hits (69), and WAR in the league (7.5). In 17 starts as a pitcher, he’s gone 7-1 with a 2.93 ERA.

The Tigers elected to intentionally walk Ohtani, so he didn’t see a pitch during his plate appearance. Morris got his foot in his mouth when Bally Sports Detroit play-by-play broadcaster Matt Shepard asked him what the Tigers should do if Ohtani came up with Kurt Suzki on second base with two outs in a tie game.

Morris advised, “Be very, very careful.”

“I truly apologize if I offended anyone, especially anyone in the Asian community, for what I said about pitching and being careful to Shohei Ohtani,” Morris said before Ohtani’s ninth-inning plate appearance. I didn’t mean to offend anyone, and I apologize if I did. I have the utmost regard for this man and don’t think a pitcher can be blamed for walking him.”

Morris’ comments follow those made by ESPN pundit Stephen A. Smith during the MLB All-Star break earlier this month. When Smith was asked on First Take whether Ohtani being the main attraction is good for baseball, he was the top seed at the Home Run Derby and the undeniable star of the event this year in Denver.

On July 12, Smith said, “I understand baseball is an international sport in terms of participation, but when you speak about an audience migrating to the [TV] or to the ballpark to actually see you, I don’t think it helps that the No. 1 face is a person who needs an interpreter so much.” This is a condensed version of the information.