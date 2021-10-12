Shohei Ohtani, Baseball’s Frankenstein, is a Monster Success in Japan.

Shohei Ohtani may be the “Frankenstein” who is taking baseball by storm and following in the footsteps of Babe Ruth, but the Japanese superstar is still humble enough to pick up litter.

After a breakout season with the Los Angeles Angels, Ohtani has emerged as Major League Baseball’s top talent and is a hot favorite to win the MVP award.

With the 27-year-old Ohtani wowing fans with his talent on the mound and supremacy at the plate, there hasn’t been a baseball player capable of pitching and hitting on a regular basis since Ruth a century ago (most players do one or the other).

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez remarked that Ohtani was already a more complete player than Ruth, and Time magazine named him one of the 100 most significant people of 2021.

“You’d get Shohei Ohtani if you Frankensteined every individual talent into one player,” Rodriguez wrote.

But Ohtani’s magnetic appeal is based on more than simply his exceptional athletic talent.

With his dazzling smile and cheery nature, he melts hearts and is always willing to talk to fans and reporters.

Ohtani is unfailingly kind, and he cleans up the Angels’ dugout on a regular basis.

He recently told reporters, “I don’t want anyone, including myself, to be hurt in needless incidents.”

Ohtani is “too good to be true,” according to Tokyo-based author Robert Whiting, who has written many books on Japanese baseball.

Whiting, author of the new book “Tokyo Junkie,” stated, “He doesn’t care about the money that much.”

“He’s a pure — all he wants to do is be the greatest baseball player who ever lived, and it’s so refreshing.”

Ohtani was a high-school prodigy from northern Japan who wanted to skip the minor leagues and go straight to the big leagues.

Instead, he joined the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters in 2013 and played for them for five seasons before joining the Angels.

His first few years in the majors were marred by injuries, but he only missed four of his team’s 162 games in 2021 and hit 46 home runs, just two shy of the league lead.

Despite his heroics with the bat and the ball, including fastballs that reached over 100 mph, the Angels were unable to make the playoffs.

Ohtani’s every move is front-page news in Japan, and his accomplishments are a source of national pride.

"Many Japanese people are introverted, and that culture doesn't always blend in well," Akira Kioka, a 25-year-old enthusiast, told AFP.