Shinya Aoki Could Be Next In Line For Ok Rae Yoon’s Lightweight Title, According To MMA News.

After a unanimous decision victory over Christian Lee at ONE: Revolution on September 24, Ok Rae Yoon took the lightweight title from him.

For the time being, the South Korean put up a brilliant performance against Lee and is without a rival.

A bout with Japanese mixed martial arts (MMA) sensation Shinya Aoki, on the other hand, makes a lot of sense.

Aoki is presently on a four-fight winning streak, with three of those victories coming through submission.

Honorio Banario, a member of Team Lakay, was the first to lose to Aoki in his first fight since losing the lightweight title to Lee via TKO in May of this year.

The Japanese swiftly proved his grappling prowess, taking the Filipino down in the first round after only 30 seconds.

The former lightweight champion used a D’arce choke to have Banario tap out a few moments later.

His next opponent was fellow Japanese fighter Kimihiro Eto, whom Aoki soundly defeated by unanimous decision following another masterpiece in grappling.

Aoki did not need to go to the ground to win his next battle against American wrestler James Nakashima in the opening round.

Aoki dodged Nakashima’s blows while delivering his own, then jumped on his back and used a hybrid neck crank and rear-naked choke to force the American to tap out.

Eduard Folayang, a long-time competitor, was the next to take the field, but he, too, fell victim to Aoki’s supernatural ground game.

In the first round, the MMA icon was able to take Folayang down and simply outwork him before forcing the Filipino superstar to submit to an armbar.

If ONE Championship refuses to give Lee a rematch against Ok right away, a bout with the promotion’s longest-reigning lightweight champion only makes sense.

The South Korean’s triumph over Lee was surrounded by controversy, with even ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong believing that the decision should have gone in favor of the Singaporean-American.

Ok has incredible stamina and enjoys pushing his opponents to the later rounds by wearing them down with well-timed body blows and provoking grappling exchanges.

The South Korean held off Lee’s submission attempts admirably and unleashed a flurry of strikes, including a straight right hand that rocked Lee.

By pitting Aoki against the reigning lightweight champion, he will have the opportunity to show the MMA world and the analysts that he is deserving of the meticulously designed belt around his waist.