Sheyi Ojo teases a possible move ahead of his sixth loan stay with Liverpool.

Following his deadline-day loan move to Millwall, Sheyi Ojo has expressed his desire to “make the difference” on a more frequent basis.

The 24-year-old is on his seventh loan spell since joining Liverpool, although he earned regular game time with Cardiff last season and is hoping to improve as a player this season.

Ojo has made 13 appearances for Liverpool, including eight Premier League games in 2015/16, but hasn’t played for the Reds since the club’s FA Cup 3rd Round match against Plymouth in January 2017.

After gaining valuable experience away from Anfield, the former Wolves star believes he can be a crucial player for his new club and has hinted at his future with Liverpool.

“The only difficulty is” – Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool manager, gives a new indication about his future.

“I’ve already played quite a few games, but I think it’s time for me to really go on now and show what I can truly do, especially this season,” he told the Millwall FC website.

“Take a stand and make a difference. Many players and managers have remarked that about me in the past, and I believe it is time for me to fully embrace that role. Make a difference and do everything I can to assist Millwall.

“I feel like that would put me in a good position to go back to Liverpool next season and progress from there.”

Though the midfielder is most likely referring to securing another lucrative transfer away from the Reds, it does reveal that a permanent move to The Den isn’t definitely on Ojo’s mind.

Ojo, a gifted winger who scored five goals and added seven assists in the Championship last season, is expected to be a talismanic figure for the Lions this season.

When asked about the deal, he said, “It was insane for me since it was my first deadline day sort of experience.”

“We chatted on the phone [before the move], and [manager Gary Rowett]said he loves me as a player and has been watching me for a few years.

“He said he,” he said.

”The summary comes to an end.”