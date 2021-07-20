Shetty’s husband has been arrested in a pornography case.

Raj Kundra, the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, has been detained by Mumbai police for allegedly creating and transmitting pornographic films online, six years after the businessman was barred from participating in cricket-related activities due to match-fixing allegations.

Kundra, 45, was arrested late Monday, and police described him as “the principal conspirator” in a case involving the making and distribution of sexual films using online apps.

“We have enough proof in this case,” police said in a statement, adding that the investigation was still underway.

Kundra, who has two children with Shetty, the 2007 winner of the British reality show “Celebrity Big Brother,” is the latest celebrity to be arrested.

Following an inquiry into match-fixing during his time as co-owner of the Rajasthan Royals, a team in the enormously popular Indian Premier League, Kundra was banned for life from all cricket-related activities in 2015.

Although India has strict regulations against the publication and transmission of “obscene content,” it is permissible to watch pornography in secret.

According to Pornhub, the 1.3 billion-strong country was the site’s third-largest source of traffic in 2018, after only the United States and the United Kingdom.

Despite being shown a toned-down version of the sexual film “Fifty Shades of Grey,” a government-appointed board of censors prohibited its release in theaters in 2015, raising accusations of moral policing.