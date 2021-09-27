Sheriff is in charge in separatist Transnistria.

FC Sheriff, a club run by an eponymous firm established on shady money in a pro-Russian separatist enclave of Europe’s poorest country, Moldova, competes in this year’s Champions League.

The would-be state, which has a towering Lenin statue in the heart of its administrative capital, Tiraspol, harkens back to its Soviet past, split away from Moldova in a brief civil war in the early 1990s.

The little-known Transnistria area, which has its own border police, army, currency, and hammer-and-sickle-emblazoned flag, is still not recognized internationally thirty years later, although it is supported by free Russian gas and some 1,500 troops.

The area, on the other hand, is practically administered by the Sheriff holding corporation, whose emblem features a five-pointed sheriff’s star.

Viktor Gushan, a former Soviet police officer, owns a conglomerate that includes a cognac distillery and caviar farm, as well as grocery and gas station franchises — and a football club that is making waves in Europe.

According to Anatoly Dirun, head of the Tiraspol School of Political Studies, “Viktor Gushan is the guy with the most influence here, both in politics and economics.”

Gushan’s people also dominate all of the major leadership positions in the breakaway area, from parliament to the prime minister’s seat to the presidency, according to Dirun, a former member of the ruling Renewal party, which is backed by Sheriff.

Gushan and Ilya Kazmaly, a fellow police officer, created Sheriff in 1993.

The two 59-year-olds spent the next few years acquiring defunct Soviet enterprises — as well as battling competitors.

Valery Litskay, the separatist state’s former foreign minister and chief counselor to its first self-styled president, was instrumental in guiding Transnistria’s so-called “privatisation” – the sale of Soviet-era state-owned firms to private owners – in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Sheriff won the competition, according to Litskay, because they gave “the best pricing and guarantees” that the factories would “continue to work.”

However, the former official said that the firm has a “very dark criminal history,” citing a “difficult war” with competitors.

He remarked, “If you go to our graves, you’ll see whole alleys of bandits.”

Sheriff’s co-founder and president Gushan denied an interview request from AFP.

Litskay admitted that the region’s leadership “did not track who killed whom,” admitting that “it’s not pretty, but that’s the reality of economic life.”

He went on to say that a “corporate of cops” is preferable than a “corporation of robbers.”

The police officers started new enterprises as they climbed to prominence.

They created FC Sheriff in 1997, which was founded earlier.