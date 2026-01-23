Sheehan Hat-Trick Propels Ireland to Crucial Six Nations Victory

Dan Sheehan’s stunning hat-trick helped Ireland edge Italy 22-17 in Rome on January 24, 2026, maintaining their hopes of a third consecutive Six Nations title. The victory was far from straightforward, as Italy’s spirited performance left Ireland with plenty to ponder heading into Super Saturday’s final fixtures. However, the win leaves Ireland’s championship fate in the hands of others, with the final results of Wales vs England and Scotland vs France set to decide the outcome of the tournament.

Sheehan’s Brilliance in Key Win

In front of a packed Stadio Olimpico, Ireland responded to a disappointing defeat to France by securing a vital bonus-point win. The match saw Sheehan dominate with three tries, while fullback Hugo Keenan also crossed for a try. Despite Italy’s impressive attacking play, which included tries from Monty Ioane and Stephen Varney, indiscipline marred their efforts, leaving them with limited opportunities.

Both teams made significant changes to their lineups, with Ireland introducing James Lowe and Mack Hansen to bring width to their attack. Interim coach Simon Easterby also handed the fly-half role to Jack Crowley, who was tasked with providing control after a turbulent previous round. Italy, led by Juan Ignacio Brex in place of dropped captain Michele Lamaro, shuffled their pack to find a more resilient performance after their loss to England.

The opening half was marked by missed opportunities, with Italy taking the lead early through Ioane’s well-timed finish. However, Ireland responded quickly with Keenan’s try and regained the lead just before the break when Sheehan capitalized on a lineout maul. At halftime, Ireland led 12-10, but the sense was that they had yet to hit their stride.

Italy’s discipline then faltered in the second half, with key players shown yellow cards and a red card for Ross Vintcent. Despite playing with 14 men for much of the second half, Italy refused to back down and kept the match alive. Sheehan’s second try and Keenan’s contribution pushed Ireland ahead, but Italy mounted a late challenge with Varney’s try narrowing the gap to 19-17. Ireland managed to hold firm despite more late drama, including a red card for Giacomo Nicotera for a dangerous challenge on Peter O’Mahony, who, alongside Conor Murray, was playing in his final international match.

With the victory, Ireland moved to 19 points in the standings, still in contention for the title but dependent on results elsewhere. The victory also marked the end of an era for Irish rugby, as O’Mahony and Murray both bid farewell to international rugby after an illustrious career.

Looking ahead, Ireland will face France in Paris on February 5, 2026, in what promises to be a crucial match for their title aspirations. Meanwhile, Italy’s tournament ended with mixed feelings, as their bright moments in attack were overshadowed by costly disciplinary lapses. For Italy, the performances of players like Garbisi, Capuozzo, and Ioane provide optimism for future success.

Broadcast coverage of the Six Nations continues to expand, with all games shown on BBC and ITV in the UK and online via BBC iPlayer and ITVX. ESPN also provides comprehensive international coverage, ensuring that fans around the world can follow every twist in the tournament.