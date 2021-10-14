Shawn Michaels is rumored to be planning to mentor a new champion.

Shawn Michaels has helped several WWE superstars advance their careers, and his latest initiative could be the next big thing.

Michaels is reportedly eager in training with current NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes to help him advance to the next level, according to Fightful Select.

“Carmelo Hayes has made an impression on certain key figures in NXT and the Performance Center. “We’re told by WWE Performance Center sources that Carmelo Hayes drew Shawn Michaels’ attention and was seen as a ‘project’ by many,” according to the claim, as reported by Ringside News.

The newly-crowned North American Champion has been impressing everyone on the new-look NXT brand, but his matches with Kushida and former NXT Champion Adam Cole drew Michaels’ attention, according to the source.

After Isaiah “Swerve” Scott’s arduous struggle with Santos Escobar, Hayes snatched the championship from him.

Michaels’ interest in the skill, on the other hand, could be because he sees himself in the 27-year-old.

According to the same article, “another high-level NXT source indicated they believe Shawn Michaels sees a lot of himself in Carmelo Hayes, which appears to be backed up by Shawn Michaels snapping a celebratory photo with [Carmelo] Hayes following his NXT North American Title victory.”

One of the WWE legend’s many abilities is developing talent in NXT, as evidenced by his work with Cole.

Cole claimed in September that Michaels was instrumental in helping him become even more of a household figure in the pro wrestling industry before his debut with AEW.

The triumph by Hayes in the North American Championship was well-received by the crowd, and it could be a harbinger of things to come for the young prodigy.

The Massachusetts native, who is athletic and charismatic, had only recently joined the organization in February of this year.

The North American Championship victory demonstrates that WWE is investing more in domestic talent rather than bringing in famous wrestling stars like Cole.

Working with someone of Michaels’ quality, if his new social media post is any indicator, might be Hayes’ next step toward becoming a household name.