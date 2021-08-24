Sharing 9/11 Escape Memories Is “My Therapy,” According To Joseph Dittmar.

Joseph Dittmar recalls his experiences of escaping from near the top of the World Trade Center on 9/11, a journey packed with fateful split-second decisions, alternating between laughter and sorrow, and claims it is in the retelling that he finds peace.

The plummet of the 44-year-old father-of-four from the 105th floor of the 110-story South Tower is a sad epic that he remembers as vividly as the day it happened.

When the first hijacked plane crashed into the nearby North Tower at 8:46 a.m., Dittmar was in New York from Chicago for a meeting of insurers in a windowless room.

The flickering lights were all the 54 meeting participants could see.

They were told to evacuate through the stairs, but it wasn’t until they reached the 90th story that they saw the terror engulfing the North Tower for the first time.

“Those were the worst 30-40 seconds of my life,” Dittmar, now 64, recalls.

Many of his coworkers were intrigued by the drama, but the Philadelphia native said he wanted to leave right away.

When he thinks of New York, he remembers thinking, “My God, every time I come to this town, something is going on.”

Dittmar returned to the stairwell, where he ran across a coworker who was leaving as well. The man made the decision to use the restroom first. He was not going to make it.

A coworker on the 78th level advised him to wait for the elevators that went straight to the first floor.

Dittmar remembered that elevators should be avoided in the event of a fire and used the stairway instead.

He tells AFP that it was the best move he has ever made in his life.

The stairs began to “shake so fiercely back and forth” somewhere between the 74th and 75th floors, Dittmar recalled.

Another plane had crashed into their tower, between floors 77 and 85, right above them.

“The handrails were separating from the walls, and the steps beneath our feet were undulating like ocean waves. He continues, “We feel this heat wall, and you can smell the jet fuel.”

Despite the terror, Dittmar recalls the people on that stairs being “absolutely incredible” together, including a man carrying a crippled woman on his back.

“It was certainly a sight to behold. He reflects, “I wish it could be like that all the time.”

Dittmar’s eyes well up with tears again when he recalls the firefighters and rescuers he passed on his 50-minute descent to the ground floor.

"The expressions on their faces. They were well aware of the situation.