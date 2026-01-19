Shaqueel van Persie Marks Senior Debut with First Goals for Feyenoord

Shaqueel van Persie, the son of football legend Robin van Persie, made a striking impression in his senior debut for Feyenoord, scoring his first-ever goals for the Dutch club despite their loss in a recent match.

Legacy Lives On

The 19-year-old forward’s performance was a silver lining for Feyenoord in what ultimately turned out to be a disappointing result. His two goals stood out for their clinical finishing and intelligent movement, echoing the hallmark traits of his father, one of the Premier League’s greatest ever strikers.

Although Feyenoord suffered defeat, Shaqueel’s performance is a reminder of the van Persie name’s footballing legacy, which continues to resonate among fans and scouts alike. The young talent’s debut goals have drawn early interest from top European clubs, eager to see if he can follow in the footsteps of his father.

For many football fans, especially those who recall Robin van Persie’s iconic volleys, seeing the name “Van Persie” once again on the scoresheet stirs up nostalgic memories. With his debut goals, Shaqueel has firmly made his mark, signaling that a new chapter of the Van Persie footballing dynasty may be just beginning.