Shaq Wants to Keep Kids ‘Outside, Active’ With New Courts in NBA 2K22 Live Stream.

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal showed his generosity by teaming up with Icy Hot and NBA 2K22 to hold a charity game in support of basketball court rehabilitation.

The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation and Icy Hot presented an NBA 2K22 Twitch event on October 18 to support his “Combaq Courts” campaign, which continues to repair blacktops across the United States.

The Hall of Fame center emphasized his commitment to community service in an interview with The Washington Newsday, which he credits to his parents, Lucille O’Neal and the late Phillip A. Harrison.

“Rehabbing courts and cooperating with NBA 2K has always been something I’ve wanted to achieve,” O’Neal stated. “It irritates me to pass by a court that hasn’t been repaired.” It upsets me since I grew up in an area where the soccer fields were illuminated and there were specific tennis courts, golf courses, and baseball cages. The courts on Army posts where I used to play were always spotless.” In the early 1990s, O’Neal began rehabilitating basketball courts in Newark, New Jersey. He claims that the “Combaq Courts” will allow children to play in better settings.

He said, “Combaq Courts provides kids something to do.” “We want our children to be active, outside, and to pursue their ambitions.” “If you look at half of the NBA players, you’ll notice that they all grew up on the blacktop.” O’Neal collaborated with prominent Twitch streamer Kristopher London to arrange a Twitch charity game between Twitch superstar Nick Eh 30 and WNBA Champion Ariel Powers, who were both members of Team Icy. Team Hot included popular Twitch streamers GoldGlove and CatchNastyGaming.

O’Neal teamed with pain relief business Icy Hot 17 years ago, and the product is credited with assisting him in winning several championships. Following a thigh injury, he began using the menthol cream.

Starting with his 2016 investment in NRG Esports, which was co-founded by Sacramento Kings co-owner Andy Miller, Shaq has had a keen interest in E-sports. NRG provides support to nearby streaming teams that play games like Overwatch and Call of Duty.

Shaq Fu, a legendary action game published in 1994, had him as the lead character.