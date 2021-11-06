Shamal George, the former Liverpool goalkeeper, is the subject of an investigation.

During Colchester United’s FA Cup victory against AFC Sudbury on Friday night, suspected racial abuse aimed at former Liverpool goalkeeper Shamal George was investigated.

After making a save in the second half of the 4-0 triumph at the MEL Group Stadium, a supporter was heard hurling insults at the 23-year-old.

The comments were picked up and circulated on social media during the BBC’s live coverage of the match.

“We are investigating a possible racist slur at the in question tie and will be liaising with the clubs and the police,” the FA said in a statement.

George, a former Liverpool youth goalkeeper, signed a free transfer with Colchester United in August 2020 and is now in his second season with the League Two team.

“Good result,” he said after the game on social media. S**t like this has ruined my life. Honestly, this is the second time in a few months. “I’m sure it’ll be swept under the rug once more.” AFC Sudbury has also replied to the abuse, claiming that it ‘did not contain any racial element’ but vowing to deal with it as harshly as possible.

“AFC Sudbury would want to confirm that, following careful investigation by BBC Sound engineers who were able to identify the incident on audio, the purported ‘racist abuse’ did NOT in reality contain any racial element,” says the club’s chairman, Andrew Long.

“However, it is plainly abusive in nature, and the club will deal with it as harshly as possible.”

“We would want to emphasize officially that AFC Sudbury opposes all forms of abuse, and any visitor to the club who uses abusive language or behavior will be barred from the club indefinitely.”

“We are proud of our reputation as a family community club, and we are confident that everybody connected to AFC Sudbury in any form would join us in condemning this behavior.”

George was once again the victim of alleged racist insults during Colchester’s League Two match away to Barrow earlier this season.

Following an inquiry, however, Barrow and Cumbria Police took no further action due to “insufficient evidence.”

Following the event, George spoke with BBC Essex. “The summary has come to an end.”