Shalane Flanagan returns to the New York City Marathon four years after winning the race for the first time, with a new goal in mind.

On Sunday, Shalane Flanagan, the former New York City Marathon champion, will return to the course where she made history to pursue an entirely different kind of objective.

Flanagan made history in 2017 by being the first American woman to win the TCS New York City Marathon in 40 years. She previously finished second in the 2010 race and third in the 2018 competition three years ago. The New York Road Runners announced last month that Flanagan would be among the next athletes inducted into the NYRR Hall of Fame.

Flanagan plans to make New York her final stop this year as she seeks to complete six big marathons in six weeks, a quest she’s dubbed “Project Eclipse.”

Flanagan, 40, revealed the endeavor in an Instagram post on September 20. He retired from professional running in 2019 and has recently undergone two reconstructive knee surgery. The idea occurred to her earlier this year when she saw that due to postponements caused by the continuing coronavirus pandemic, the six Abbott World Marathon Majors, which generally take place throughout the year, would all be held within a two-month period.

Flanagan had set out to complete all six races in Berlin, London, Tokyo, Chicago, Boston, and New York. Flanagan chose to use an alternative course in Portland, which she had used for training throughout her professional career, after the Tokyo Marathon was postponed to early March next year.

