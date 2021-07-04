Sha’Carri Richardson’s petition to be reinstated for the Tokyo Olympics has received 370K signatures.

More than 370,000 people have signed an online petition demanding that track and field sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson’s punishment be overturned after she tested positive for marijuana.

Richardson tested positive for THC, a compound found in marijuana plants, at the US Olympic Team Trials on June 19, according to the US Anti-Doping Agency (USADA). The 21-year-old athlete will be suspended for one month, preventing her from competing in the Tokyo Olympics, according to the agency. The USADA’s decision sparked outrage, with many claiming that the ban was not based on scientific evidence and others claiming that the prohibition on cannabis was entrenched in institutional racism.

As of this writing, a petition in support of Richardson started by the leftist group MoveOn has received more than 370,000 signatures. The petition, which was sent to USADA, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and the World Anti-Doping Agency, urged that Richardson be restored so that she may compete in the Olympic 100-meter dash. It also encouraged the USADA to reconsider its marijuana-related laws.

“Marijuana is not a performance-enhancing drug for runners in any country, and it is legal in more places in the United States and around the world. The US Anti-Doping Agency should rescind their sanction and let Richardson compete!” the petition stated.

It went on to say, “There are numerous reasons to establish prohibitions prohibiting performance-enhancing substances, but this one is absurd.”

“The imposition of a punishment on a world-class Black, gay, female athlete is strikingly similar to how drug laws are routinely administered in the United States. Recreational marijuana usage has been de facto legal for upper-middle-class white people for years, according to the petition. “As additional states legalize marijuana for all people and examine how to heal the damage done to Black and brown communities by decades of the ‘war on drugs,’”

Richardson smoked the marijuana while visiting Oregon, where recreational marijuana sales have been legal since 2015. She has stated that she used cannabis to cope with the death of her mother, who died only days before the Olympic trials. The fatality was, according to Richardson, according to NBC News’ Today. This is a condensed version of the information.