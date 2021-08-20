Sha’Carri Richardson wishes that those who dislike her were at least cute.

Sha’Carri Richardson, an American sprinter who was barred from competing in the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics after testing positive for marijuana after the Olympic Team Trials, sent a message to her detractors on Thursday night. She claimed that all haters must be “at the very least” cute.

August 20, 2021 — Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii)

“I’m unattractive, but I support you 100 percent!!” was one of the first answers to her letter.

Richardson won the 100-meter dash at the US Olympic Team Trials in June, but a post-race test revealed she had tested positive for cannabis.

Despite the fact that she could have cleared a test by the time her Olympic race began more than a month later, she was barred from the Olympic squad.

The World Anti-Doping Agency has declared cannabis to be a prohibited substance (WADA).

The golden-haired South Dallas native who went on to become LSU’s purple and gold sweetheart was tipped to be America’s favorite in the 100 meters at the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Her positive cannabis test sparked a worldwide outpouring of sympathy for her.

She announced that she had lost her biological mother, who had recently gone away, shortly after winning the Olympic Trials race.

“I am an Olympian,” she says. Regardless of what is said… I am a four-time Olympian. Since I was a child, it has been a dream of mine. “I’m very sure being a track athlete is everyone’s dream,” Richardson stated at the time. “To say that I am thrilled is an understatement. Being ecstatic, nervous, and experiencing all of these emotions. I am extremely fortunate and grateful.”

Then she revealed how she had recently lost her biological mother a week before.

“I’ve been grounded by my family. This year has been a roller coaster for me. I’ve come a long way since losing my biological mother last week, and I’m still here. I’m still around. Last week, I learned that my biological mother had passed away, but I’m still going after my aspirations and coming out here. This is a condensed version of the information.