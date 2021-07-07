Sha’Carri Richardson was cut from the USA Sprint Relay Team and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

Sha’Carri Richardson, a sprinter, was not included to the official United States Olympic Track and Field roster on Tuesday, which means she will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

On June 28, the World Anti-Doping Agency issued a one-month penalty and an event disqualification to the champion sprinter after she tested positive for cannabis. It was apparent that Richardson would not be permitted to run in the women’s 100-meter sprint as part of Team USA.

However, because the one-month ban would be lifted by the time the Track and Field competitions in Tokyo started, it was unclear if Richardson would be permitted to race as part of the women’s 4×100-meter relay team. Richardson will not compete in the 2021 Olympic games, according to the official roster released on Tuesday.

“While USATF fully agrees that the World Anti-Doping Agency’s THC rules should be reevaluated,” a USATF statement said Tuesday, “it would be detrimental to the integrity of the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Track & Field if USATF amended its policies after competition, only weeks before the Olympic Games.”

“All USATF athletes are equally aware of and required to follow the current anti-doping policy, and our reputation as the National Governing Body would be jeopardized if laws were only enforced in specific situations. So, while we have a special place in our hearts for Sha’Carri, we must also be fair to all of the competitors who tried to make their dreams come true by earning a spot on the US Olympic Track & Field Team.”

Last month, the athlete surprised onlookers by winning the Olympic Team Trials in Eugene, Oregon, in the 100-meter dash in 10.86 seconds, and was considered a favorite to win in Tokyo. Richardson said she took marijuana to help her cope with her terror after learning her biological mother had died, which was legal in Oregon at the time.

She stated, "I know what I did and what I'm not meant to do." "I know what I'm not supposed to do, yet I still did it." Not that I'm looking for sympathy or an excuse… but being in that situation and learning something like that was definitely an eye-opener.