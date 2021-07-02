Sha’Carri Richardson, a top sprinter, may miss the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for marijuana.

Sha’Carri Richardson, an American sprinter, stunned the country last month by winning the United States Track & Field Olympic Team Trials. The golden-haired South Dallas native who went on to become LSU’s purple and gold sweetheart was expected to become America’s favorite in the 100 meters at the Tokyo Summer Olympics this month.

Richardson may now be forced to withdraw from the Tokyo Games after a cannabis test was declared positive on Thursday.

Richardson tested positive for cannabis at the U.S. Trials, according to Reuters, which means she will most likely be barred from competing in the Tokyo Olympics. Last week, she finished third in the 100-meter finals in 10.86 seconds, putting her among the top sprinters in the world vying for gold in Tokyo.

Reuters did not disclose the sources who provided them with the information. The news agency did reveal, however, that fourth-place finisher Jenna Prandini of the US Trials had already been approached about filling America’s third berth if the need arise.

On Thursday, Reuters sought to contact Richardson through her agent, Renaldo Nehemiah, but received no response. Richardson did not answer, but she did send this very innocuous tweet.

I am a person.

July 1, 2021 — Sha’Carri Richardson (@itskerrii)