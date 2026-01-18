Shabana FC Upsets Sofapaka to Rise to Third in FKF Premier League

Shabana FC continued their stunning run in the FKF Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Sofapaka at Gusii Stadium on Saturday, propelling them to third place in the standings. The win has cemented their reputation as one of the league’s most in-form teams and given their supporters renewed hope for an extraordinary season.

Gusii Stadium Becomes Fortress

For Sofapaka, the clash against Shabana was supposed to be a chance to close the gap at the top of the league. Instead, they were left frustrated after being stifled by Shabana’s tight defensive setup and the constant pressure from the home crowd. The match played out in front of a raucous crowd, with red and white colors filling every corner of Gusii Stadium. The fans’ energy was palpable, and their chants echoed through the stadium, urging their team to maintain their momentum.

Shabana, having battled relegation just last season, is now firmly in the hunt for continental football, something that seemed unthinkable a year ago. The “Glamour Boys,” as they are known, executed their tactics with precision, capitalizing on a quick second-half counter-attack. As Sofapaka pushed forward in search of a breakthrough, Shabana pounced on the opportunity, taking the lead with a well-placed finish. From there, the team managed the game effectively, closing down spaces and keeping their opponents at bay. Despite Sofapaka’s efforts, the door to an equalizer remained firmly shut.

The Bigger Picture

With this victory, Shabana now find themselves third in the FKF Premier League, a position that places them just behind the league leaders, further solidifying their claim as title contenders. The club’s resurgence this season has been a testament to the power of community support and tactical discipline. Shabana are not only playing for their fans but also for their identity, a club deeply rooted in the Kisii community.

This victory also highlights the larger shift in Kenyan football, where well-run grassroots clubs continue to prove their worth against more financially backed teams. Shabana’s rise offers a refreshing reminder of the emotional core that community-based clubs bring to the sport, even in an era dominated by corporate-backed teams.

The season is still long, and while the road ahead remains tough, Shabana’s form suggests they are more than capable of challenging for a spot in continental competition. For now, Gusii Stadium stands as a fortress, and the dream of an even greater future for Shabana is very much alive.