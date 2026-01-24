SFA Considering Purchase of Lesser Hampden as World Cup Revenue Boosts Prospects

The Scottish Football Association (SFA) is exploring the possibility of purchasing Queen’s Park’s City Stadium, known as Lesser Hampden, as part of a strategic move fueled by the association’s expected financial boost from Scotland’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

The SFA, which already owns Hampden Park, is now considering an acquisition of the nearby venue, a decision influenced by the promise of more than £10 million in revenue from Scotland’s World Cup participation. This windfall is expected to play a key role in financing the potential purchase of the stadium, which was inaugurated in 2023 and has hosted the Scotland national teams for training camps in recent months.

Negotiations Underway for City Stadium

Discussions have already begun between the SFA and Queen’s Park, the Championship club that owns City Stadium. Former club investor Lord Haughey, who had played a significant role in financing the ground, remains involved in these talks, though he had previously pulled back much of his investment following a dispute over the club’s direction.

If the deal goes through, Queen’s Park would continue to play its home games either at City Stadium or at Hampden Park. The SFA also plans to increase the stadium’s capacity, which currently stands at under 1,000, a move that would allow the venue to host both youth men’s and women’s matches in the future.

Queen’s Park has been struggling financially since the departure of Lord Haughey, and the club has already made significant cutbacks, including dismantling its youth academy. Further reductions are expected by the end of the season, as the club faces financial pressure and prepares for a future with fewer resources.

In 2019, the SFA purchased Hampden Park from Queen’s Park for £5 million. The potential acquisition of City Stadium would complement the SFA’s broader plans to expand its football facilities as it looks to build a more comprehensive campus that includes Hampden.

Scotland’s qualification for the 2026 World Cup, held in the USA, Canada, and Mexico, is a significant milestone for the nation, marking its first World Cup appearance since 1998. The anticipated revenue from this success will provide much-needed financial stability for the SFA, which hopes to use the funds for improvements like the City Stadium purchase.