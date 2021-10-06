Sexual Harassment Allegations Will Be Investigated By Football Australia.

Former players of the national team have revealed past charges of sexual harassment in the women’s game, which Football Australia has promised to examine.

Lisa De Vanna, an Australian striker who won 150 caps before retiring last month, said she was often subjected to predatory behavior early in her career.

Her charges come as the top US professional women’s football league is embroiled in sexual misconduct and abusive behavior allegations, with the US Soccer Federation appointing a veteran federal prosecutor to lead an investigation.

“Have I been sexually harassed?” you might wonder. Yes. Is it true that I’ve been bullied? Yes. Ostracised? Yes. Have I witnessed something that has made me feel uneasy? Yes,” De Vanna, 36, told the Sydney Daily Telegraph.

“Grooming, preying, and unethical behavior make me sick in any sporting organization and in any environment.”

De Vanna stated she was propositioned in the locker room showers and that teammates pulled her down and “dry humped” her.

She claimed she was a teenager at the time and didn’t know what to do, but she broke her silence because “it’s still occurring on all levels and it’s time to speak up.”

Former De Vanna manager Rose Garofano said she informed the country’s governing organization, Soccer Australia, and was assured the problems would be resolved internally.

Rhali Dobson, another former player, claimed she was harassed as a child.

“Much of it is swept under the carpet. When I initially arrived on the scene, it was all about grooming,” she told the Telegraph.

Football Australia, which took over the sport’s administration in 2005, said it was unaware of De Vanna’s particular allegations but would look into them if she and Dobson filed formal complaints.

“Australian football takes a zero-tolerance approach to any conduct which breaches the standards and values expected of people involved in the game,” it said.

The governing body announced that it was collaborating with Sport Integrity Australia to establish an independent probe into the broader problem of prior abuse accusations.

“We have… been engaging with Sport Integrity Australia to develop an additional process for independently investigating allegations of a historical nature as they relate to former players and staff – such as Lisa and Rhali,” it said.

“We will announce the joint initiative with SIA once the details have been finalised.”

Independent assessments discovered evidence of toxic culture and abuse in women’s gymnastics and hockey, prompting Football Australia to take action.

Swimming Australia this year set up an independent panel to investigate issues. Brief News from Washington Newsday.