Sevilla Seals Vital Win Over Athletic Club with Late Penalty

Sevilla FC secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Athletic Club in a LaLiga clash at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Saturday, thanks to a dramatic late penalty from Akor Adams. The win was vital for both teams, who have been struggling in the lower half of the table and were fighting to avoid relegation. This encounter, broadcast live across major platforms, saw the stakes high, with neither side willing to give an inch.

Late Drama Delivers Crucial Three Points

The match kicked off with Athletic Club, sitting 11th in the table, taking the early advantage. Robert Navarro, one of their standout performers this season, pounced on a cross from Yuri Berchiche to fire past Sevilla goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos. The goal, a close-range strike with his right foot, gave the visitors a 1-0 lead and ignited celebrations in the away end. Sevilla, however, quickly responded with urgency as they sought to recover from recent poor form.

Despite Sevilla’s lowly position in the standings, their resilience shone through. Just before halftime, Peque Fernández leveled the scores, displaying remarkable composure for his age. A well-placed cross from Juanlu Sánchez allowed him to guide the ball into the bottom left corner with a clinical right-foot finish, making it 1-1 at the break.

Sevilla’s offensive efforts, led by Adams—who was crucial throughout—continued into the second half. But the game remained balanced as both teams struggled to create clear chances, with Sevilla averaging 1.3 goals per match and Athletic Club slightly lower at 1.0. The tactical battle between the two sides intensified, with several yellow cards handed out. Sevilla’s Joan Jordán and Nemanja Gudelj were both booked for aggressive challenges as the match grew increasingly physical.

The turning point came late in the match when a VAR review awarded Sevilla a penalty after a handball by Athletic Club’s Yuri Berchiche inside the area. The stadium held its breath as Adams, Sevilla’s top scorer this season, calmly stepped up and slotted the ball past Unai Simón, giving the home side a 2-1 lead. The crowd erupted in celebration as Sevilla’s hopes for survival in LaLiga appeared increasingly likely to be bolstered.

In the final minutes, Athletic Club mounted a series of attacks in search of an equalizer. Asier Hierro and Nico Serrano came close, and Alex Berenguer’s creativity remained a constant threat to Sevilla’s defense. However, the hosts held firm, with Vlachodimos pulling off key saves to maintain their slender advantage. The match was stretched to six minutes of added time, but Sevilla’s defense held strong, and their substitutions proved timely.

With the win, Sevilla moves forward with renewed optimism, having struggled with recent defeats to Levante and Celta de Vigo. The team’s next challenge is a visit to Mallorca on February 2, followed by home games against Girona FC and Deportivo Alaves. Meanwhile, Athletic Club, still in search of consistency, will face Real Sociedad and Levante at home in the coming weeks. Both teams continue to fight for mid-table respectability in LaLiga, knowing every point is crucial.

The victory will certainly lift spirits in Sevilla, with Adams’ composed penalty underscoring his importance to the side. The game served as a reminder of just how thrilling LaLiga can be, with late drama often determining the outcomes of high-stakes encounters.