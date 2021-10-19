Several teams have been linked with Chelsea’s loanee midfielder.

Chelsea’s Ross Barkley is one of the few players who could enter the market as soon as the January transfer window opens.

Several teams have indicated interest in the English midfielder thus far.

Burnley, Leeds United, and Newcastle United are among the clubs interested in Barkley’s talents, according to a 90-minute report.

The 27-year-old has struggled to break into Chelsea’s first team, and his loan term just adds to his unhappiness.

Despite playing 24 games in the English Premier League, Aston Villa surprisingly passed up the opportunity to make Barkley’s move permanent.

After losing Jack Grealish to Manchester City, the club brought in Emiliano Buendia from Norwich and Leon Bailey from Bayer Leverkusen in big-money signings.

Regardless, Barkley is expected to depart Stamford Bridge with the expectation of joining a new club where he will have a better chance of making the first team.

That possibility might be reduced down to three teams that are adamant about getting him on their rosters.

Burnley is allegedly determined to complete a deal in January, but the amount must be acceptable and sufficient to fend off competing proposals.

Leeds United and Newcastle United are the other clubs vying for Barkley’s signature.

The Magpies, who are now under new management, would draw the most interest of the two.

Newcastle United was taken over by a Saudi-backed consortium on October 7, and one of their first priorities is to bring in new talent as soon as the January transfer market opens.

The Magpies have a shortlist of candidates they want to pursue, and Barkley appears to be on it.

Apart from him, another Chelsea player thought to be on the list is Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who was named in another source as having 90 minutes.

It could be the break Barkley has been searching for once it is officially completed.