Several key players have been ruled out of Liverpool’s squad for the match against Milan in the Champions League.

Liverpool arrived in Italy last night ahead of their Champions League final group stage match against AC Milan.

The Reds have already qualified for the final 16 of the competition, and Jurgen Klopp is expected to make substantial changes, as Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson do not appear to be among the travelling party.

During game week one, AC Milan visited Anfield, and the Reds won 3-2 in a thrilling Champions League opener.

Klopp has welcomed Joe Gomez and Naby Keita back into the matchday squad after their respective injuries, but Roberto Firmino is still missing.

As the Reds attempt to become the first English team to win all of their group games, Mohamed Salah has been photographed among the players arriving.

Sadio Mane also traveled, although Thiago and Diogo Jota were not shown in official images as the players arrived.

Tyler Morton, Harvey Davies, Conor Bradley, and Elijah Dixon-Bonner are among the young players in the team that will face San Siro on Tuesday night.

