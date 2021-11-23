Seth Rollins was attacked live on Raw by a fan.

On Monday, November 22, a fan attacked Seth Rollins during a live broadcast of Monday Night Raw at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The multi-time champion was returning to the titantron area following a match with Finn Balor when he was jumped by a fan who had approached from the opposite side of the arena.

The fan tackled Rollins to the ground and attempted to punch him, but the WWE superstar fought back by putting him in a guillotine choke hold.

WWE referees were able to remove the furious fan from Rollins before he could do any serious damage to him and bring him backstage.

Rollins, understandably, fired out at the fan, who was surrounded by a rowdy throng yelling expletives, before posing in front of the titantron and returning to the locker room.

The organization has since published a statement in response to the event, which was sent to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.

“WWE is highly concerned about the safety of its artists. Sapp tweeted, “The person who attacked Seth Rollins has been given over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the greatest extent of the law.”

This isn’t the first time Rollins has had an altercation with a fan.

In 2015, a young fan hopped over the barricade and strolled alongside the then-WWE World Heavyweight Champion on his approach to the ring before being apprehended by security.

Bret Hart, the legendary pro wrestler, was recently attacked by a fan while presenting his Hall of Fame acceptance speech at the Barclays Center.

Below is a video of the entire incident, as caught by a fan seated near the entrance ramp.