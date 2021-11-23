Seth Rollins, a WWE superstar, was attacked after a match, and the suspect is in custody.

Seth Rollins, a World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar, was ambushed by a fan after a match with Finn Balor on Monday Night RAW.

The incident happened at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, where Rollins, 35, and Balor had just ended their match.

Rollins is seen walking up the entrance ramp into the backstage area after exiting the ring in numerous videos that have gone viral on social media. A fan suddenly leaps over a side barricade and attacks Rollins, knocking him to the ground.

The two can be seen fighting for a few moments before WWE referees and security at the Barclays Center try to interfere. The brawl was eventually broken up, and security raced away with the fan, leaving Rollins to continue backstage.

Although Rollins appeared to be bleeding, officials said he was unharmed as a result of the incident.

The incident appears to have been filmed in its entirety by Twitter user @kash vL, who was positioned along the side of the entrance ramp.

Charges against the fan are pending, according to police officials, though nothing definite has been published yet.

“The WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously,” the company said in a statement.

“The person who assaulted Seth Rollins has been handed over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the greatest extent of the law,” the WWE said.

"Performers like Rollins already put their body on the line," TV Insider contributor Scott Fishman tweeted.