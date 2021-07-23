Serie A club AC Milan is reportedly tracking a striker who is “better than Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Another top-flight club may be interested in signing an AC Milan striker.

The Italian football club is expected to make some personnel changes ahead of the 2021-22 Serie A season.

Rafael Leao is one of numerous names being connected with a move away from San Siro, despite not being regarded a fringe player.

According to Portuguese journalist and transfer insider Pedro Almeida, Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers have been keeping eyes on Leao’s position for quite some time now, and have finally made progress in their pursuit of the forward.

According to Almeida, “contacts” between AC Milan and Wolverhampton for the potential transfer of Leao have been “going on,” but the player prefers to stay with the Serie A club.

Furthermore, according to Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri are willing to sell either Leao or Jens Petter Hauge to the Wolves.

The Wolves, however, would have to compete for Leao’s contract because AC Milan’s domestic league rival Lazio is also interested. According to Alessandro Jacobone of Sport Italia, new Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri is a major fan of Leao and has begun tracking him.

Aside from the Wolves, Sarri has been in contact with Leao’s representatives, particularly his agent Jorge Mendes, according to the source.

Leao is a natural forward, but he has excelled as a pacy winger for AC Milan. He scored seven goals in 37 games for the Italian club this past season, spanning all competitions.

Leao made his name with Sporting CP and Lille before joining the Rossoneri, although it was with the former that he originally learnt his profession, under the supervision of the club’s previous manager Tiago Fernandes.

In response to Leao’s possible transfer, Fernandes asked AC Milan to keep hold of his former student, whom he characterized as a “future champion.”

Last month, Fernandes said Gazzetta dello Sport, “Milan shouldn’t part ways with him [Leao], they have a potential champion in their hands.” “I’ve never seen somebody like Leao before. I originally began training him when he was 12 years old.”

Fernandes has always been enthralled by the 22-year-seemingly old’s limitless potential. He brazenly asserted in 2019 that Leao was “better” as a child than fellow Sporting legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rafael is the top player in the Sporting Academy’s history, according to the. Brief News from Washington Newsday.