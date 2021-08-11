Sergio Ramos is expected to be added to a special list that includes Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Sergio Ramos is about to join a select group of players who have competed alongside both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Messi and Ronaldo are two of the best soccer players ever to grace the game. The tandem has dominated the sport over the last decade, scoring over 700 career goals.

Both individually and with their respective teams, the duo has broken nearly every record in soccer and won nearly everything on offer. For soccer fans, the rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo has been pure joy to witness, especially when they were at FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, respectively.

There is a select group of players who have had the honor of playing alongside both icons, and former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos will shortly join them. Between 2009 and 2018, Ramos and Ronaldo had some of their best successful years in their careers at Real Madrid. Ramos and Ronaldo won two La Liga crowns and four Champions League trophies at the Santiago Bernabeu together.

Ramos, who was just acquired on a free transfer by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), is expected to play alongside Messi in Paris for the 2021-22 season. PSG has also inked a two-year deal with the former Barcelona captain, who was a free agent.

In a recent interview, Ramos was cited as saying, “Messi is one of the world’s finest, and I want the best in my team.” Messi and Ramos have shared the record for most appearances in the history of El Classico (Real Madrid vs Barcelona) – 45 matches – in Spain’s La Liga.

According to Spanish website Marca.com, some well-known personalities like as Gerard Pique, Angel di Maria, and Carlos Tevez have already played with both Messi and Ronaldo.

Here’s a list:

Along with Ramos, PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas is set to join the above-mentioned group. Between 2014 and 2019, the Costa Rican goalkeeper played for Real Madrid. In three straight seasons – 2015-16, 2016-17, and 2017-18 – he was in front of the goalpost for the 13-time Champions League winners.