Sergio Conceicao makes a massive Liverpool claim, giving Porto a scare.

Sergio Conceicao, the manager of Porto, has stated why Liverpool is the best team on the planet, despite the fact that he is concerned about the availability of long-time Reds foe Pepe.

On Tuesday night, Jurgen Klopp’s side travels to Portugal in the hopes of building on their 3-2 win over AC Milan in their Champions League Group B opener a fortnight ago.

Porto, like Liverpool, started their campaign with a hard-fought goalless draw at Atletico Madrid.

And Conceicao, who led the Portuguese side that was knocked out of the competition by the Reds in both 2018 and 2019, is well aware of the task before of him.

As UEFA issues a new warning, Liverpool issues a statement to the Super League.

On Monday afternoon, he added, “We have to be as competitive as the Liverpool team.” “It’s up to us to counter the opponent’s strength and expose some of their own flaws.

“I’ve always believed that our work has a big impact on the game. I believe it is conceivable (for us to win), and I believe we have the necessary conditions to be competitive and win the game. That is without a doubt the case.

“Like us, Liverpool’s identity hasn’t changed. We’re up against a team that, in my opinion, is the best in the world at times during the game.

“We prepared for the games with the goal of winning them. We’ve always had a good time in Liverpool, and we’re expecting the same tomorrow.”

Pepe, a veteran centre-back who made his Real Madrid debut against Liverpool in 2009, has missed Porto’s previous two games after being hurt shortly after half-time in the goalless draw at Atletico Madrid.

“Pepe?” said Conceicao. The scenario is unfavorable. He didn’t train today, so we’ll see what happens tomorrow. The decision will not be made until the very last second (moment).

“Having Pepe or not having Pepe makes a huge difference. Not that the others aren’t valuable, but he’s a seasoned player, and in these games, it’s critical to have capable people in key positions.

“Having a player with Pepe’s experience is extremely beneficial.”

As he prepares for a duel in the engine room, Porto midfielder Otavio has identified where Liverpool’s primary threat lies.

“The quickness of Liverpool’s strikers and the.”Summary comes to an end.”