Serena Williams sees the bright side of her French Open exit.

Despite losing in the fourth round to Elena Rybakina, Serena Williams believed she departs Roland Garros in a far stronger position than when she entered.

Williams, who had entered the tournament with minimal expectations, had looked good in her first three sets, and when major names fell by the wayside, the American rose to the top of the list of title contenders.

Williams was the only top-20 player left in the bottom half of the draw going into her match against her 21-year-old Kazakh opponent, but after a 6-3 7-5 defeat, an unexpected finalist is now ensured.

In the build-up, the 39-year-old had only won one clay match, but she said: “I’m in a much better situation than before I got here.” Because it had been a particularly challenging season for me on the clay, all I wanted to do was win a match.

“I’m almost there. There’s literally a point here and a point there that might turn the match around. “I’m not going to win those points.”

Williams, like Roger Federer, can at least bring a week of match practice into Wimbledon, which is unquestionably her best chance of winning the elusive 24th grand slam singles trophy.

Despite her lack of matches, Williams will not be tempted to play a grass-court event in the lead-up to Wimbledon, preferring to spend time with her family, possibly at home in the United States, before joining the bubble.

“I’m happy to move surfaces,” the world number eight remarked, dismissing the possibility that this would be her final visit at Roland Garros.

“I’ve done quite well on grass in the past. I’ve also had some success using clay. It’s just not this time of year.”

Rybakina was not even born when Williams made her Roland Garros debut, but a strong start to 2020 has already established her as a significant contender.

She hasn’t been in the same form this season, and this was her first trip to the quarterfinals of a major, but she played a composed and controlled match on the largest stage. (This is a brief piece.)